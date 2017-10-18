Watermark
Go to Asia edition

NEX docks third-party onto Infinity

NEX Optimisation has hit a target in the roll out of its Infinity platform, signing up a third-party service provider for FX spot transactions.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 18 Oct 2017
Baton Systems, a high speed payments infrastructure provider, will offer settlement and payment services to financial institutions through NEX Infinity. Baton and NEX Optimisation are offering post-trade solutions for FX spot transactions. Baton's pitch is moving money between two bank accounts in around three minutes, reducing the need ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 357,043.08 1340 9.06%
2 JPMorgan 319,078.96 1445 8.09%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 316,666.04 1099 8.03%
4 Goldman Sachs 236,643.87 789 6.00%
5 Barclays 230,494.28 891 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,591.50 163 6.58%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,293.84 117 6.53%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,293.04 95 5.96%
4 BNP Paribas 27,578.61 168 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,982.83 136 4.56%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,745.92 80 8.86%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,323.54 83 7.32%
3 Citi 15,946.50 94 7.15%
4 UBS 15,487.17 60 6.95%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,053.61 76 6.30%