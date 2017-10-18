NEX docks third-party onto Infinity
NEX Optimisation has hit a target in the roll out of its Infinity platform, signing up a third-party service provider for FX spot transactions.
Baton Systems, a high speed payments infrastructure provider, will offer settlement and payment services to financial institutions through NEX Infinity. Baton and NEX Optimisation are offering post-trade solutions for FX spot transactions. Baton's pitch is moving money between two bank accounts in around three minutes, reducing the need
