Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HY demand at CMA’s sails for new benchmark bond

CMA CGM, the French container liner, priced its first bond issue on Tuesday after improving on its triple-C ratings. Investor demand was enough for the issuer to double the size of the deal.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:00 PM

“The high yield market has the ability to digest complex stories and work around types of risk that would have difficulty attracting attention somewhere else,” said a high yield banker on CMA’s new seven year non-call three senior unsecured bond.

CMA began roadshowing for €300m on Monday, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,273.45 69 7.09%
2 BNP Paribas 15,649.19 99 6.42%
3 Goldman Sachs 13,736.97 57 5.64%
4 HSBC 12,718.21 83 5.22%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,330.52 72 5.06%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,988.32 51 7.85%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,669.99 45 7.43%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,126.35 52 6.72%
4 Credit Suisse 4,633.16 52 6.07%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 5.59%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,820.93 232 10.58%
2 Citi 23,746.29 188 8.42%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,954.16 203 8.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 20,887.87 148 7.41%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 6.83%