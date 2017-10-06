Watermark
SFC pulls lawsuit against StanChart, UBS

Hong Kong's market watchdog has withdrawn a lawsuit filed against Standard Chartered and UBS over the 2009 IPO of China Forestry Holdings Co, although this does not mark the end of possible enforcement action, according to sources close to the matter.

  • By John Loh
  03:00 AM



The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) named the two banks as defendants in a suit filed in the city’s High Court in January. KPMG, China Forestry and the issuer's co-founders Li Kwok Cheong and Li Han Chun were also named in the suit.

StanChart and UBS were co-sponsors of ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs.
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  Today
1 CITIC Securities 11,427.98 67 6.07%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,057.69 39 4.81%
3 Goldman Sachs 8,976.54 43 4.77%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,924.08 43 4.74%
5 UBS 8,913.67 66 4.74%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  Today
1 HSBC 27,924.87 185 8.23%
2 Citi 25,014.91 153 7.37%
3 JPMorgan 20,970.12 120 6.18%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,836.24 92 5.26%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,203.43 78 4.19%

