SFC pulls lawsuit against StanChart, UBS

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) named the two banks as defendants in a suit filed in the city’s High Court in January. KPMG, China Forestry and the issuer's co-founders Li Kwok Cheong and Li Han Chun were also named in the suit.StanChart and UBS were co-sponsors of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.