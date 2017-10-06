Watermark
Shandong Marine set for debut, LVGEM opens tap

Shandong Marine Group is marketing its inaugural international Reg S bond, while LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company reopened its 2020s priced two months ago to fund new property projects.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 08:00 AM
Initial price guidance for Shandong Marine’s three year deal was announced at the 5.75% area by joint global co-ordinators BOC International and Zhongtai International on Tuesday morning. The two are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers alongside Guotai Junan International, Industrial Bank Co Hong Kong branch and ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 10,183.83 64 5.56%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,976.54 43 4.90%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,901.21 43 4.86%
4 UBS 8,890.80 66 4.85%
5 Citi 7,644.83 55 4.17%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 27,924.87 185 8.23%
2 Citi 25,014.91 153 7.37%
3 JPMorgan 20,970.12 120 6.18%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,836.24 92 5.26%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,203.43 78 4.19%

