Tradeweb hosts first swaption trade
Electronic trading provider Tradeweb has kicked off electronic swaptions trading in earnest after Garda Capital Partners investment firm executed a transaction in the product.
Swap Execution Facility (SEF) providers have long had swaptions in their sights as a product to market. Rates desks have become more comfortable with trading swaps on electronic venue since Dodd-Frank legislation pushed them onto the medium. Some SEF providers have been able to use this increasing familiarity
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.