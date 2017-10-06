Sea IPO gets $100m commitment from Tencent

Hong Kong-listed Tencent, which is already a principal shareholder in Sea, has indicated its interest in purchasing $100m worth of American Depositary Shares representing Class A ordinary shares at the IPO price, according to a filing from Sea on Thursday.Sea’s founder Forrest Li and Tencent will ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.