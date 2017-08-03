Watermark
Quintenz sends signal to HFT and cryptocurrency players

Commissioner Brian Quintnez of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission gave the high frequency trading industry a boost this week in a speech that also asked questions of the burgeoning cryptocurrency markets.

  • By Costas Mourselas, Ross Lancaster
  • 08:15 PM
In remarks to the Symphony Innovate conference in New York on Wednesday, Quintenz announced the definitive end of a much hated part of the CFTC’s proposed Regulation Automated Trading (Reg AT) rules. The power would have created CFTC ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 333,514.20 1265 8.90%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 307,368.28 1063 8.20%
3 JPMorgan 302,312.20 1380 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 227,395.51 753 6.07%
5 Barclays 216,739.70 846 5.78%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,538.30 159 6.60%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,407.21 113 6.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.74%
4 BNP Paribas 26,506.35 163 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.60%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,365.56 77 9.22%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,974.19 81 7.61%
3 UBS 14,433.01 56 6.87%
4 Citi 14,368.15 90 6.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,649.13 69 6.02%