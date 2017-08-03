Watermark
Low volatility pulls on equity index trading

Equity index derivative volumes were lower in September on many exchanges as a result of low volatility. But even so, overall trading volumes rose.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05:45 PM

Derivative trading in the first week of September started briskly as hurricanes Harvey and Irma made landfalls and the geopolitical tension between the US and North Korea continued.

The VIX, which had ended August at 10.1%, jumped to 14% on the first trading day of September, but immediately ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 333,514.20 1265 8.90%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 307,368.28 1063 8.20%
3 JPMorgan 302,312.20 1380 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 227,395.51 753 6.07%
5 Barclays 216,739.70 846 5.78%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,538.30 159 6.60%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,407.21 113 6.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.74%
4 BNP Paribas 26,506.35 163 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.60%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,365.56 77 9.22%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,974.19 81 7.61%
3 UBS 14,433.01 56 6.87%
4 Citi 14,368.15 90 6.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,649.13 69 6.02%