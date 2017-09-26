Watermark
CFTC orders Citigroup to pay $550,000 for swap reporting violations

Citi has been fined $550,000 for data reporting violations on its internal swap contracts.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 26 Sep 2017

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged Citibank NA and its London counterparty Citigroup Global Markets Ltd for not reporting legal entity identifier (LEI) information on thousands of its swaps.

The bank was fined for not identifying the swaps and for not having the systems set up ...

