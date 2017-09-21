Regulators warn firms to show effort for MiFID mercy
The MiFID II deadline stands. Firms who don't prepare to meet it won’t receive any grace or favour, the FCA has said. But the tough deadline of January 3, and continued lack of regulatory clarity, means firms that show they've done all they can should escape the worst effects.
The FCA won’t pull any punches with firms that have not tried to implement MiFID regulation in time for the January 3, 2018 deadline, Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight said at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) legal and compliance conference this
