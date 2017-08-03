BondMarker results: the September rush

Several deals achieved high grades but, with nines across the board, the UK DMO is this week's top scorer for its £4bn tap of a July 2065 line.
Nipping at its heels were: Inter-American Development Bank, which missed out on a nine only in the timing category for its $3bn five year; Instituto de Crédito Oficial with a €1bn five year that received nines for everything but quality of investor book; and KfW, which received the week's highest grade for performance, but slipped just below the DMO's scores on both quality of investor book and timing with its €5bn 10 year.
Asian Development Bank fell only marginally short, receiving average scores of just under the weekly mean in all categories for its $4bn September 2022 bond.
Trailing a little, the Agence Française de Développement still received respectable scores, but was let down a little by its pricing, for which it received a 6.5.
