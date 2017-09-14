Watermark
Eurex gets rolling on new FX product

Eurex Exchange has announced that it will start trading 12 currency pairs as FX rolling spot futures from October 6.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 14 Sep 2017

Eurex is introducing the FX rollling spot futures to attract business away from the OTC market and onto exchange.

Eurex has designed the product to mimic the trading characteristics of OTC FX spot contracts combined with the daily usage of a tomorrow next (T/N) swap, to roll ...

