Debut Chinese borrowers drive hard bargains for loans

This month so far, news has emerged of three companies trying their luck offshore for maiden deals worth a collective $1.1bn.In the mix are Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services (see separate story), which launched a $300m syndication his week, Dongxing Securities (HK) Financial ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.