Asset manager hires head of trading for ‘passive investment’
Tobam has hired Frédéric Jamet as head of trading and co-head of research. Mr Jamet will oversee equities, fixed income, forex and assets. He will be based in Paris but will manage teams on the continent and in Dublin.
Mr Janet brings 28 years of experience to the job, most recently from State Street where he served as head of investments for eleven years. He also worked at HSBC and Credit Lyonnais. He is a lecturer at Université Dauphine and has written studies about volatility
