Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CFTC's Giancarlo warns EU on CCP supervision reforms

Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Christopher Giancarlo on Tuesday warned Europe against "unilateral change" of regulatory arrangements on the supervision of foreign central counterparties (CCPs), railing against "piecemeal and contradictory rulemaking".

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 13 Sep 2017

The chairman, speaking at an International Commodities and Derivatives Association event in Burgenstock, Switzerland, added that any such action would be a "violation of trust and cooperation between the US and Europe". The speech marks the CFTC's strongest intervention on European regulatory affairs so far this year. 

"If Brexit ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 311,643.32 1151 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 280,477.94 1265 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 279,141.55 958 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 211,487.69 685 6.11%
5 Barclays 202,474.84 775 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,748.90 137 6.93%
2 Deutsche Bank 31,059.98 98 6.78%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,755.24 81 6.28%
4 BNP Paribas 24,286.77 134 5.30%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 21,982.00 125 4.80%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,569.51 64 7.89%
2 Morgan Stanley 13,304.90 70 7.21%
3 Citi 12,902.05 80 6.99%
4 UBS 12,574.09 51 6.81%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,994.74 65 6.50%