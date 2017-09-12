Softbank ‘fascinates’ HY with €4.75bn bond splurge
Japanese telecoms company SoftBank has done it again. On Tuesday, it replicated its 2015 success of a €4.5bn bond issued solely in the European high yield market with a new €4.75bn issue.
“It’s a big company, it has top double-B ratings, and has all the right qualities that ensures it’s super-liquid paper,” said a head of corporate syndicate on Tuesday afternoon, as Softbank was pricing its new multi-billion four tranche senior unsecured bond deal. “This is one of those deals
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.