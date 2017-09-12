Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Softbank ‘fascinates’ HY with €4.75bn bond splurge

Japanese telecoms company SoftBank has done it again. On Tuesday, it replicated its 2015 success of a €4.5bn bond issued solely in the European high yield market with a new €4.75bn issue.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 12 Sep 2017
“It’s a big company, it has top double-B ratings, and has all the right qualities that ensures it’s super-liquid paper,” said a head of corporate syndicate on Tuesday afternoon, as Softbank was pricing its new multi-billion four tranche senior unsecured bond deal. “This is one of those deals ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,813.04 57 7.00%
2 BNP Paribas 13,304.82 71 6.29%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,507.36 48 5.91%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,196.13 62 5.29%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,818.11 44 5.11%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,202.20 41 8.09%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,312.69 35 6.71%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,299.92 40 6.69%
4 Credit Suisse 4,019.17 45 6.25%
5 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.16%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,057.03 197 10.85%
2 Citi 19,883.93 155 8.61%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,811.18 167 8.15%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,375.56 124 7.53%
5 Barclays 15,906.51 107 6.89%