John Deere, Eni and Akelius get that Friday feeling

Euro corporate bond issuance returned on Friday after a blank day due to Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting. As the ECB’s president, Mario Draghi, said nothing to unsettle markets, US machinery maker John Deere and Italian oil and gas company Eni both priced deals in euros before the weekend, while Sweden's Akelius Property did the same in sterling.