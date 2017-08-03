Carlyle to take French Prima to global insurers

Carlyle will add Prima, a Paris-based insurance software specialist, to the business portfolio of its €657m Carlyle Europe Technology Partners III, which makes acquisitions in the technology, media and telecommunications industries in Europe.The US sponsor plans to become Prima Solutions’ major shareholder alongside Prima’s management team ...
