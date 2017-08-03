Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Trinseo bags savings with new financial structure

US plastics manufacturer Trinseo priced its new dollar refinancing bond deal with coupons more than 100bp tighter than the old notes. It is also marketing new term loans.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:45 PM

Trinseo released final terms for its new eight year non-call three senior unsecured bonds on Tuesday evening. It increased the size of the offering from $450m to $500m, which was priced at par with a 5.375% coupon.

The spread over the 2.25% 2025 US Treasury was 319bp. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,737.58 53 6.79%
2 BNP Paribas 13,423.05 69 6.63%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,651.64 43 5.76%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,773.25 59 5.32%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,450.47 41 5.16%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,262.65 41 8.27%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,580.64 36 7.20%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.67%
4 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.21%
5 Credit Suisse 3,928.87 43 6.17%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 24,048.19 185 10.98%
2 Citi 19,193.03 146 8.76%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,906.11 157 8.17%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,915.08 114 7.27%
5 Barclays 15,416.88 101 7.04%