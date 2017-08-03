Trinseo bags savings with new financial structure

Trinseo released final terms for its new eight year non-call three senior unsecured bonds on Tuesday evening. It increased the size of the offering from $450m to $500m, which was priced at par with a 5.375% coupon.The spread over the 2.25% 2025 US Treasury was 319bp. ...
