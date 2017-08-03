Watermark
Go to Asia edition

VIX volumes explode

Volatility derivatives trading on the CBOE reached record volume this week after rising tension between the US and North Korea caused equity markets to fall from all-time highs.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04:15 PM

Both option and futures trading on the VIX index, which represents equity market volatility, reached record volumes on August 10.

Over the last week, tension has risen between the US and North Korea over concerns about the latter's nuclear warhead capability. This has led to increasingly aggressive ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Aug 2017
1 Citi 270,470.26 991 9.05%
2 JPMorgan 242,658.80 1113 8.12%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 233,366.53 814 7.81%
4 Goldman Sachs 179,786.73 587 6.02%
5 Barclays 176,007.66 675 5.89%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 27,702.23 113 7.07%
2 Deutsche Bank 26,897.35 89 6.87%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,884.89 68 6.35%
4 BNP Paribas 20,171.81 115 5.15%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 19,118.83 109 4.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,561.83 60 7.91%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 7.04%
3 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.88%
4 Morgan Stanley 11,526.12 62 6.72%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,940.09 56 6.38%