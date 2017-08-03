VIX volumes explode

Both option and futures trading on the VIX index, which represents equity market volatility, reached record volumes on August 10.Over the last week, tension has risen between the US and North Korea over concerns about the latter's nuclear warhead capability. This has led to increasingly aggressive ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.