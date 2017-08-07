Watermark
KfW scoops up €1bn at long end

KfW raised €1bn with a tap of a September 2032 line on Monday, hitting screens early on Monday morning and taking advantage of a good window with a one day execution.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 07 Aug 2017

The German agency picked BNP Paribas, Citi and DZ Bank to run the books for the tap. Leads set the spread at mid-swaps minus 14bp, in line with the guidance of minus 14bp area circulated on Monday morning.

The deal was described as an “opportunistic trade” ...

