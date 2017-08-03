Verizon prints largest Kangaroo of 2017 on debut
Verizon Communications launched its first Australian dollar bond on Thursday. The four tranche deal is the largest corporate bond in the currency this year, raising A$2.2bn ($1.75bn) when it was priced on Friday.
Leads Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan arranged a conference call with investors at 11am on Monday morning, Sydney time — targeted at both foreign and domestic lenders — opening books on Thursday morning. Investors were offered fixed and floating 5.5 year tranches as well as seven year and
