GC BondMarker results: EFSF dual tranche and the summer dollar party

The GC BondMarker voters have delivered their verdict on last week's benchmarks. Voters evaluated a dual tranche from the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and dollar trades from the Province of Alberta, Sweden and Land NRW.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 27 Jul 2017

The sub-sovereigns were the stand-out performers of the week. Alberta and Land NRW received the highest overall scores of the week, but all of the deals were well received.

Alberta's transaction, coming in the wake of a double downgrade from S&P, was under some scrutiny to leave a good ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 Citi 14,891.10 17 9.36%
2 HSBC 13,214.67 18 8.30%
3 Barclays 12,759.91 17 8.02%
4 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 7.63%
5 JPMorgan 10,064.78 13 6.33%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 Citi 34,249.78 84 12.02%
2 JPMorgan 30,938.47 81 10.86%
3 HSBC 22,416.83 55 7.87%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,817.31 63 7.30%
5 Deutsche Bank 19,672.75 44 6.90%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 44,660.25 134 7.09%
2 HSBC 43,386.57 158 6.89%
3 Barclays 42,008.53 135 6.67%
4 JPMorgan 39,789.56 124 6.31%
5 Citi 36,838.62 118 5.85%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jul 2017
1 Citi 65,312.22 223 7.51%
2 JPMorgan 64,705.99 351 7.44%
3 HSBC 56,834.76 211 6.54%
4 Barclays 49,199.38 146 5.66%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,028.22 140 5.29%