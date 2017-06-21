Watermark
Deutsche Bank’s ‘changed risk appetite’ hammers debt capital markets

Deutsche Bank’s resurrection as a force in capital markets will have to wait a little longer, based on disappointing second quarter figures the bank released on Thursday. Though the bank has rebuilt its capital base and settled many of its legal issues, its investment bank underperformed second quarter numbers from US peers.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 01:45 PM

The bank described the quarter as “revenue environment more challenging, impacted by muted client activity, low volatility and persistently low eurozone interest rates”.

Debt capital markets was one of the weakest areas in comparison to Deutsche’s US peers that have reported so far, with debt origination revenues down ...

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 253,106.92 930 8.89%
2 JPMorgan 230,914.50 1036 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 221,389.46 762 7.78%
4 Goldman Sachs 171,499.26 554 6.03%
5 Barclays 169,046.60 646 5.94%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 HSBC 27,039.93 106 7.36%
2 Deutsche Bank 25,125.19 81 6.84%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,128.33 61 6.29%
4 BNP Paribas 19,315.94 110 5.26%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,706.93 106 5.09%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 13,488.13 59 8.47%
2 Citi 11,496.21 73 7.22%
3 UBS 11,302.86 45 7.09%
4 Morgan Stanley 10,864.95 59 6.82%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,434.21 54 6.55%