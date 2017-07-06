Slower US growth and buybacks cast spectre over vol
Equity volatility in the US and Europe has been limited in the past month as geopolitical risk from European elections has faded, but US corporates could be heading to trouble.
The VIX, a volatility gauge based on the S&P 500, has hovered at 11% in the past month, resting at 12.49% as GlobalCapital
went to press on Thursday. The EuroStoxx 50 volatility index (V2X), which tracks options on European blue chip stocks, averaged 15.5% on Thursday. Both values
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.