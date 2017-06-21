Soaring govvie yields aid EFSF in long end, but France stutters

Comments by European Central Bank president Mario Draghi last week about factors limiting inflation being “on the whole temporary” sparked the govvie rout, as investors bet that the central bank could begin to taper its quantitative easing programme later this year.The fire sale grew hotter this ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.