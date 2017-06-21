Watermark
Soaring govvie yields aid EFSF in long end, but France stutters

Spiralling core eurozone government yields helped the European Financial Stability Facility pull off a cracking dual tranche trade this week, picking up a hefty €3.5bn at the long end. That led to speculation that other issuers could look to grab some long end funding before the summer — but with rates still rising and a weak French sovereign bond auction on Thursday, the window may have passed.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 08:15 PM

Comments by European Central Bank president Mario Draghi last week about factors limiting inflation being “on the whole temporary” sparked the govvie rout, as investors bet that the central bank could begin to taper its quantitative easing programme later this year.

The fire sale grew hotter this ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 Citi 13,635.62 16 4.49%
2 Barclays 12,759.91 17 4.21%
3 HSBC 12,415.63 17 4.09%
4 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 4.00%
5 UniCredit 9,914.96 13 3.27%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 Citi 33,136.40 79 12.48%
2 JPMorgan 29,484.45 79 11.11%
3 HSBC 20,459.22 51 7.71%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,588.76 59 7.00%
5 Deutsche Bank 18,042.83 39 6.80%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 26,026.23 77 7.58%
2 JPMorgan 25,036.27 69 7.29%
3 Barclays 24,993.34 59 7.28%
4 BNP Paribas 24,956.74 47 7.27%
5 UniCredit 24,747.92 66 7.21%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 60,792.60 326
2 Citi 59,614.48 208
3 HSBC 53,190.98 200
4 Barclays 47,281.73 139
5 Deutsche Bank 42,696.38 158