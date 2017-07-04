IADB, NWB tap Kangaroo long end

The Inter-American Development Bank raised A$100m ($76.1m) on Tuesday by tapping its June 2026 Australian dollar bonds, despite the remaining maturity falling short of where most long end Kangaroo demand resides. Meanwhile, Nederlandse Waterschapsbank responded to reverse enquiry, tapping its 3.5% July 2027 bonds for A$15m.