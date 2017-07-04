IADB, NWB tap Kangaroo long end

Sole lead Deutsche Bank marketed IADB's deal at 44bp over mid-swaps on Monday morning, Sydney time.
The 4.25% June 2026 bonds were priced at 44bp over mid-swaps on Tuesday, equivalent to 53.5bp over the Australian government curve, to yield 3.0775%.IADB's requirements to reopen are fairly low, at A$25m ...
