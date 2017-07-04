Watermark
IDEM extends index future hours, tweaks settlement price

The Borsa Italiana derivatives market (IDEM) has this week extended its daily trading hours for futures and mini-futures on the FTSE MIB index.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04 Jul 2017

The new daily trading hours of 9.00am to 8.30pm bring IDEM exchange trading hours, on FTSE MIB futures, in line with other European derivative exchanges. Previously the exchange stopped trading at 17.40pm each day.

“The extension of hours on the IDEM market is a real turning point ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,530.61 67 7.96%
2 HSBC 20,994.25 74 7.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,490.14 49 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 15,076.29 72 5.10%
5 BNP Paribas 14,834.05 81 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 12,105.30 52 8.18%
2 Citi 11,060.11 69 7.48%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,379.11 53 7.02%
4 UBS 10,273.93 42 6.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,099.77 56 6.83%