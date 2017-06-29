NetLink’s S$2.7bn IPO spurs hopes for Singaporean ECM

NetLink is the fibre network subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications, with the all-secondary stock deal expected to raise S$2.3bn-S$2.7bn for the parent. This will make it the largest IPO in Singapore in five years, regardless of where it is priced within the range.IHH Healthcare was the last company ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.