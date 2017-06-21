Watermark
Euronext dividend futures open up to US

Euronext announced on Monday that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has allowed it to provide US investors with direct access to CAC 40 and AEX dividend index futures.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05:15 PM

The stock exchange told GlobalCapital that it received the CFTC's letter of “non-objection” on June 13 and has since been working to implement access for US participants. 

The underlying indices of the futures contracts track the cumulative value of ordinary gross dividends announced by members of the CAC ...

