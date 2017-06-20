CNH, Bond Connect drive MoF offshore auction demand
China's Ministry of Finance completed its first semi-annual auction of the year of offshore renminbi (CNH) bonds on Thursday, in a deal that surprised analysts with the strength of its demand.
A three year
tranche, which was the shortest dated portion, attracted Rmb12.9bn ($1.89bn) in bids for a Rmb5bn
issue size, according to data published by the Hong Kong
