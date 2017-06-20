European CCPs signal route to distributed ledger

EACH's eight page response gives feedback on the European Commission's March ‘Public consultation on Fintech: a more competitive and innovative European financial sector’. The EC requires responses by June 15.EACH highlighted that central counterparties — CCPs — have historically been at the forefront of utilising new technology for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.