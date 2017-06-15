Watermark
ISDA rules supreme as Dexia wins again in Prato swaps case

Dexia Crediop notched up another victory in its long-running swaps dispute with the Municipality of Prato this week, as the English Court of Appeal decided in the bank’s favour.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 15 Jun 2017
Two weeks after fending off criminal charges brought by Prato in an Italian court, Dexia’s Thursday victory gave primacy to international law in the swap agreement. The bank has overturned a 2015 High Court of Justice ruling that voided the English law governing the derivatives in favour of ...

