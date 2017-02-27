CDP brings home €1bn in benchmark comeback

CDP on Tuesday mandated Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to run the books for a seven year euro deal. Leads set the spread at 123bp over mid-swaps, inside guidance of mid-swaps plus 125bp-130bp.
The book closed with €1.8bn of orders.
