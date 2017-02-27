Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Multi-faceted appeal boosts support for Globalworth

Romania-focussed Globalworth Real Estate Investments drew support from a variety of investors for its debut bond, which included a large cornerstone order from a financial institution, to price a €550m deal at 3% on Monday.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM

Any concerns that Globalworth might not appeal to enough buyers were allayed by the €1.5bn of orders that came from traditional EM funds, as well as high yield buyers, investment grade accounts and real estate specialists, according to a banker on the deal.

“The worry is sometimes ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 35,343.51 158 10.46%
2 HSBC 29,710.89 167 8.79%
3 JPMorgan 29,347.48 126 8.68%
4 Deutsche Bank 18,705.00 67 5.53%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 17,244.02 106 5.10%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 11,013.37 26 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 6,796.25 26 5.67%
3 HSBC 5,175.71 14 4.32%
4 Morgan Stanley 4,879.44 17 4.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,270.90 19 3.56%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 14,208.88 53 12.64%
2 Citi 13,699.88 48 12.19%
3 HSBC 9,441.88 45 8.40%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,434.85 17 6.62%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 6,792.43 31 6.04%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,078.45 6 7.49%
2 ING 1,021.26 9 7.10%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 989.01 9 6.87%
4 Credit Suisse 832.77 5 5.79%
5 UniCredit 793.78 7 5.52%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Jun 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,975.26 63 15.57%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,399.22 83 13.31%
3 ICICI Bank 2,435.88 65 9.54%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,311.09 24 9.05%
5 HDFC Bank 1,781.17 47 6.98%