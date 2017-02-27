Multi-faceted appeal boosts support for Globalworth

Any concerns that Globalworth might not appeal to enough buyers were allayed by the €1.5bn of orders that came from traditional EM funds, as well as high yield buyers, investment grade accounts and real estate specialists, according to a banker on the deal.“The worry is sometimes ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.