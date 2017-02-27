Watermark
OeKB goes large, tightens price in thriving sterling mart

Oesterreichische Kontrollbank this week became the latest public sector borrower to return to the sterling market after a lengthy absence — and was rewarded with its largest ever issue in the currency at £350m.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 08:45 PM

On top of the size record, the issuer was also able to tighten from initial price thoughts — a trend that has become increasingly common in sterling this year.

“We consider sterling to be one of our strategic markets, but we missed out on issuing in 2016,” said ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 Barclays 10,691.12 15 8.76%
2 BNP Paribas 10,516.31 14 8.62%
3 Citi 10,121.17 12 8.30%
4 HSBC 9,193.03 13 7.53%
5 JPMorgan 8,809.30 12 7.22%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 25,552.69 63 5.96%
2 Citi 24,119.11 60 5.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,545.97 37 4.09%
4 HSBC 16,628.60 40 3.88%
5 Barclays 13,251.34 33 3.09%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,518.92 50 8.33%
2 BNP Paribas 21,790.92 38 8.06%
3 Barclays 21,543.33 50 7.97%
4 HSBC 19,548.33 56 7.23%
5 UniCredit 18,534.46 46 6.86%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%