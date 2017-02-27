Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Turkey’s Global Ports floats in London with retail help

Global Ports Holding, the Turkish company that owns 15 ports in the Mediterranean and further afield, has priced its London IPO just above the bottom of the range, achieving a £465m market capitalisation. The shares are trading up about 1.75%.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 04:30 PM

Global coordinators Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs priced the 20.87m shares, a 33% stake, at 740p a share, for a total of £154m. The price range had been 735p to 875p.

The deal was priced at an enterprise value of about 10.2 times 2017 consensus Ebitda of $87m.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 19,293.18 46 9.06%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,912.10 35 8.88%
3 HSBC 17,719.25 47 8.32%
4 BNP Paribas 8,276.73 53 3.89%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,250.00 49 3.87%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,521.46 30 8.89%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,994.13 30 7.09%
3 UBS 5,918.51 28 7.00%
4 Citi 4,934.67 35 5.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 4,802.16 24 5.68%