Watermark
Go to Asia edition

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Barclays 8,822.61 13 9.07%
2 Citi 8,720.21 11 8.97%
3 BNP Paribas 8,107.13 11 8.34%
4 HSBC 7,792.06 12 8.01%
5 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9 6.58%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 24,784.13 60 12.35%
2 Citi 22,645.94 56 11.29%
3 Deutsche Bank 16,608.76 34 8.28%
4 HSBC 16,164.44 38 8.06%
5 Barclays 12,611.42 30 6.28%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Barclays 20,074.83 45 4.44%
2 JPMorgan 19,043.02 43 4.21%
3 BNP Paribas 17,726.77 29 3.92%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,783.86 38 3.27%
5 HSBC 14,593.04 47 3.22%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%