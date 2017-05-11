Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ISDA delegates enjoy sunshine and Giancarlo in Lisbon

Another year, another ISDA conference. But this wasn’t just any other year. With variation margin requirements in the rearview mirror, MiFID II looming in 2018 and the question of London euro clearing troubling many, the trade body had a lot of questions to tackle in just two packed days of panels and speeches.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11 May 2017

Delegates arriving on the Sunday before the conference were treated to a pleasant day's sightseeing in the sun-baked streets of beautiful Lisbon.

On Monday, the sun-baked streets had less appeal for well-dressed attendees without the privilege of staying at the Epic Sana hotel conference base. A lengthy trek ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 19,293.18 46 9.06%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,912.10 35 8.88%
3 HSBC 17,719.25 47 8.32%
4 BNP Paribas 8,276.73 53 3.89%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,250.00 49 3.87%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,521.46 30 8.89%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,994.13 30 7.09%
3 UBS 5,918.51 28 7.00%
4 Citi 4,934.67 35 5.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 4,802.16 24 5.68%