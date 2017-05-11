NEX creates Yen margin ratios and benchmark

New legislation brought into the Japanese market on February 27 means that Japanese brokers must now provide daily margin calculations to the local regulatory authority. The NEX Data FX margin ratios, which have been produced since February, will be used to support these derivative margin calculations.Kevin ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.