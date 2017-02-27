Watermark
Giancarlo bigs up global clearing, sets sights on liquidity

Christopher Giancarlo, the acting chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, on Wednesday stressed the importance of international derivatives clearing as he set out his regulatory agenda.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 01:30 PM

Addressing the 32nd ISDA Annual General Meeting in Lisbon, Giancarlo said the priorities for his administration were improving market liquidity, preserving global trading markets and deepening regulatory cooperation.

“Since the financial crisis of 2008 and the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, markets have signalled warnings that liquidity has been ...

