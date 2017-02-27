Watermark
EEX to introduce CEE power futures

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is set to offer power futures for Central and Eastern European markets in cooperation with Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE).

  • 05:45 PM

The contracts on the Czech, Hungarian, Polish, Romanian and Slovakian power markets will be traded on the EEX exchange from June 15.

The contracts are presently traded on the Prague based PXE market but are being migrated over to EEX in order to increase liquidity.

The ...

