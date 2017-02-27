Eurex starts factor index derivatives

The futures on the factor indices started trading successfully on Wednesday, when more than 3,600 iStoxx Europe Momentum Factor futures traded.The iStoxx Europe Single Factor index family was developed by Stoxx Ltd, the European index provider, in collaboration with Alpha Centauri, the independent multi-asset management boutique ...
