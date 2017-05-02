ICE completes Atrium acquisition

The acquisition was first announced in February and will be used by ICE to increase its customers' access to markets, market data and wireless connectivity.Atrium provides low-latency access to markets and market data across 12 countries, more than 30 exchanges and also allows wireless connectivity to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.