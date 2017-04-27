Gap out on 2003 and 2014 French CDS could return

Europe seemed to breath a collective sigh of relief after the prospect of a far-right presidency in France receded this week.Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron secured victory in the first round of the French presidential election on April 23, beating National Front leader Marine Le Pen down ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.