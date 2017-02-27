Watermark
Turkey's Isbank braves markets with first dollar deal since referendum

Turkey’s Isbank cut through post-referendum uncertainties to raise up to $750m with a seven year senior note on Thursday.

  Virginia Furness
  06:30 PM

The deal was the first since president Recep Erdogan’s narrow victory in a constitutional referendum which will give him greater executive powers. A relief rally was anticipated but challenges to the legality of the vote, and the slim 51.4% winning margin, kept that at bay.

Turkey’s Supreme Election ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 17 Apr 2017
1 Citi 23,007.84 99 9.67%
2 JPMorgan 22,312.20 90 9.38%
3 HSBC 20,607.28 116 8.66%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,657.51 51 6.16%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 12,247.97 70 5.15%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 Citi 6,735.93 19 15.27%
2 JPMorgan 5,704.36 22 12.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,053.23 6 9.19%
4 HSBC 3,652.60 8 8.28%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,075.46 16 6.97%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 Citi 9,785.59 28 12.39%
2 JPMorgan 9,618.50 32 12.18%
3 HSBC 7,482.11 34 9.47%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,927.57 13 7.50%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 4,524.88 17 5.73%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 839.08 3 11.43%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 478.08 2 6.51%
2 Credit Suisse 478.08 2 6.51%
4 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 452.45 3 6.16%
5 UniCredit 449.98 3 6.13%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 12 Apr 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,701.65 57 16.55%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,126.63 68 13.98%
3 ICICI Bank 2,236.55 56 10.00%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,692.30 14 7.57%
5 HDFC Bank 1,536.61 40 6.87%