Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SR Boligkreditt’s inaugural dollar covered gets to LCR qualifying size

SR Boligkreditt was poised to issue its first Reg S dollar five year on Wednesday, and though the book was slow to build, the issuer was set to come away with a reasonable outcome.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:30 PM

The small Norwegian bank has only been in the euro market since 2015 and on Wednesday opened books for its first transaction in dollars.

Joint leads Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura and TD Securities may have been hoping to emulate the successes of DNB Boligreditt and Stadshypotek ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 HSBC 4,481.35 18 6.31%
2 Commerzbank Group 4,025.24 24 5.67%
3 UniCredit 3,896.39 27 5.49%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,839.27 16 5.41%
5 LBBW 3,832.35 17 5.40%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 35,449.67 139 7.74%
2 Morgan Stanley 34,987.32 115 7.64%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,660.24 106 6.26%
4 JPMorgan 26,590.60 127 5.80%
5 Citi 25,441.59 152 5.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 26,910.55 117 10.43%
2 Morgan Stanley 26,513.96 80 10.27%
3 JPMorgan 22,403.65 95 8.68%
4 Citi 22,276.51 122 8.63%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,719.86 89 8.41%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,598.86 14 9.33%
2 LBBW 3,164.12 11 8.20%
3 BNP Paribas 2,664.21 9 6.91%
4 Commerzbank Group 2,654.38 10 6.88%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,428.94 10 6.30%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,871.94 10 10.56%
2 BNP Paribas 2,621.82 10 9.64%
3 Barclays 2,342.82 7 8.62%
4 HSBC 2,079.93 15 7.65%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,926.69 12 7.09%