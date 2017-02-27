South Africa’s national treasury takes a tip from Trump

In the curious communique entitled “Credit ratings and how they work”, the National Treasury explains the impact of a downgrade to junk in terms of the real economy. It warns of higher interest rates for South Africans as well as increases to food, electricity and petrol prices.

A junk rating, it warns, will lead to higher unemployment and less government spending on social programmes. All seem very real possibilities for South Africa going forward.

But not all of these are responsibility of the South African people, rather than their increasingly irresponsible government, to address. Imploring the South African populous to “help ease the difficulties” by saving more and by demonstrating less is insulting.

The government and National Treasury is doing exactly the opposite of what its mandate requires. The job of the treasury is to support the macroeconomic stability that is necessary for growth.

In the words of former finance minister Gordhan, the role of the “finance family” is to offer stability as much as possible, by doing “whatever we can to reassure the rates market, business people and ordinary South Africans.”

The spread on South African debt may only have increased by 35bp since Gordhan was axed, but this is more to do with strong market technicals than confidence in the new regime.

Should a spike in US Treasury yields, or a major fall in oil prices put an end to the current EM bull-run, South Africa may be left in a stickier position.

The infographic from the treasury talks of low confidence resulting in low investments and no job creation as a result of a second downgrade, and in that respect, it is bang on. In the space of a week, South Africa has gone from being one of the most respected issuers in the financial markets to one of the least.

But that is all the government's doing, and not the responsibility of the people.

What should have been included in the release is that Standard & Poor’s downgraded South Africa precisely because of poor political decision making, and not because, as the treasury claimed, high government borrowing.

The National Treasury claims it is going “all it can to boost economic growth by working together with business, civil and society…to ensure South Africa remains an investment grade country.”

But to borrow another trope from the US President, this is #fakenews.

The National Treasury details the government’s debt liabilities– SAR150bn in interest costs, and SAR1trn (inaccurate) in outstanding debt – and explains that if the cost of borrowing for the government increases (i.e. in the result of a second downgrade), it means the government will have to cut social spending, or tax the country’s workers even more.

But any further downgrade will be the direct result of government action, not because the public isn’t saving enough.

This is a very precarious time for South Africa, and the new finance minister is lucky that global market conditions are still supportive for his country.

More should be done to reassure investors and the international business community that there will be some continuity from the much-admired Gordhan’s tenure. Threatening the South African people instead of taking responsibility for the rating is exactly the kind of approach that won't work.