EDF gets its €4bn rights issue 20% oversubscribed despite nuclear angst

The French electricity company, much of whose generation is nuclear, had announced in April 2016 that it would raise the money as it copes with heavy investment needs and the squeeze of low power prices. It needs the capital partly to protect its A3/A-/A- credit ratings.EDF is ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.