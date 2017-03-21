Watermark
European Commission launches regulator consultation

The European Commission on Tuesday launched a public consultation on the operation and governance structure of European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs).

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 21 Mar 2017

The organisations under this remit include the European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

The commission's remit is broad, aiming "to build a clearer overview of areas where going forward the effectiveness and efficiency of the ...

